Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Yeh, MD
Dr. James Yeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Veronica Rivera706 N WINCHESTER BLVD, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 298-4495
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. James Yeh is a very knowledgeable and capable professional doctor. He helped me with all my problems. His wife,Veronica Rivera is also an excellent gynecologist, who has helped me with my illnesses for many years. My health is getting better and better under their care. I am very fortunate to have Dr. Yeh and his wife as my doctor. Highly recommend they can help more people.
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
