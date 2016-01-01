Dr. James Yegge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yegge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Yegge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Yegge, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Saint Elizabeth Hospital and Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Yegge works at
Locations
Baton Rouge General Neurosurgery5131 Odonovan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (888) 552-4212
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Saint Elizabeth Hospital
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Yegge, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982601258
Education & Certifications
- Herman Hosp
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yegge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yegge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yegge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yegge has seen patients for Proteinuria, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yegge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yegge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yegge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yegge, there are benefits to both methods.