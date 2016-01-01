Overview

Dr. James Yegge, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Saint Elizabeth Hospital and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Yegge works at Baton Rouge General Neurosurgery in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.