Dr. James Yeckley, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. James Yeckley, MD
Overview
Dr. James Yeckley, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Yeckley works at
Locations
James A Yeckley MD PC835 E 65th St Ste 107, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-8866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr. Yeckley has been exceptional. I had Shingles and his diagnosis and treatment helped me get past this awful condition much quicker than most. He was very personable, caring and the fees were very reasonable in a time when health care expenses are out of control.
About Dr. James Yeckley, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1578673893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeckley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeckley works at
Dr. Yeckley has seen patients for Scabies, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeckley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.