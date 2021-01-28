Overview

Dr. James Yakel, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Morgan County Hospital, Melissa Memorial Hospital, Prowers Medical Center and Sterling Regional Medcenter.



Dr. Yakel works at Colorado Center for Podiatric Sports Medicine in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.