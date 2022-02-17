Overview

Dr. James Xu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Xu works at Potomac Oncology and Hematology in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Sickle Cell Disease and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.