Dr. James Wysock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wysock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wysock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wysock, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Wysock works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center222 E 41st St Fl 11, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6300
-
2
Leonard Plaine MD PC150 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 825-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wysock?
Best decision I made at a very frightening time. Dr Wysock is patient, very intelligent, honest, and coming in to my first appt knowing all my numbers, test results and concerns. very trusting and considerate of my anxiety about this process. If anything comes back, I will call him.
About Dr. James Wysock, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538328810
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wysock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wysock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wysock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wysock works at
Dr. Wysock has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Circumcision and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wysock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wysock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wysock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wysock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wysock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.