Overview

Dr. James Wysock, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Wysock works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Circumcision and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.