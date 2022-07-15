Dr. James Wurzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wurzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wurzel, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wurzel, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Womens Specialists of New Mexico201 Cedar St SE Ste 5640, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 843-6168
Womens Specialists of N. Mex. Ltd.6320 Riverside Plaza Ln NW Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Directions (505) 843-6168
Hematology-oncology Associates P C.1001 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 843-6168
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. James Wurzel. He thoroughly assessed my past medical history and current conditions, providing me with good explanations. He raised related issues that I had not thought of discussing but was glad he did. He made what I considered good recommendations. I was pleased that he spent more time with me than I had anticipated and never made me feel rushed.
About Dr. James Wurzel, MD
- Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1386718930
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wurzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wurzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wurzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wurzel has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wurzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wurzel speaks German and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wurzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wurzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wurzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wurzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.