Dr. James Wu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Bay Area Facial Surgery in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.