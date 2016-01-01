Dr. James Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Bay Area Facial Surgery1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 411, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 994-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Wu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1720070113
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Nwstn University/Meml Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
