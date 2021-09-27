Overview

Dr. James Wu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe in Warrensville Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.