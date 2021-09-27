See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Warrensville Heights, OH
Dr. James Wu, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Wu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe in Warrensville Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Pointe Hospital
    20000 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8855
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 27, 2021
    We absolutely love Dr. Wu! He was my husband's doctor and is now treating my son. He does not rush through your appt. He is very patient and explains every thing thoroughly and answers all of our questions. We feel very safe in Dr. Wu's hands. I would recommend Dr. Wu 100%.
    Dolores Newman — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. James Wu, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1710939277
    Education & Certifications

    • The Lahey Clin Found|Washington U
    • Barnes Hosp-St Louis U|Jewish Hosp St Louis
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Hillcrest Hospital
    • South Pointe Hospital

