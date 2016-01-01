Dr. James Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wu, MD
Dr. James Wu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
James Y Lin M.d. Inc.224 S SANTA ANITA AVE, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 821-8602
Socal Thoracic Surgical Associates Inc260 S Los Robles Ave Ste 118, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
