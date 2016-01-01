See All General Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. James Wu, MD

General Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Wu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Wu works at Optum - Family Medicine in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    James Y Lin M.d. Inc.
    224 S SANTA ANITA AVE, Arcadia, CA 91006 (626) 821-8602
    Socal Thoracic Surgical Associates Inc
    260 S Los Robles Ave Ste 118, Pasadena, CA 91101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Lung Cancer
Empyema
    About Dr. James Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1407873995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
