Dr. James Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
James J. Wu Medical Corportaion1818 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 200, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 622-6433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu was recommended by the Pomona Valley Hospital in 2016 after I had my first baby. We have had a wonderful experience with him. He does a great job explaining and listening to all of our concerns about our child. I would and do recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. James Wu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1356571731
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
