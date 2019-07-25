Dr. James Wrzosek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrzosek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wrzosek, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wrzosek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Raleigh Eye Center3320 Executive Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-2427Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Dr. Wrzosek and staff (Ashley in particular) were very professional, courteous, knowledgeable, and efficient.
About Dr. James Wrzosek, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Ophthalmology
