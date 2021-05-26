Overview

Dr. James Wright Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Wright Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in McAllen, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX and Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.