Dr. James Wortman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Wortman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
James E Wortman MD1902 MEETING CT, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 251-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
I am greatly saddened that Jim is retiring! He has been my primary physician for some 25 yrs. he has become a good friend and confidant. I’ll miss you, My Buddy Best ,Joel pretlow
About Dr. James Wortman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Wortman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wortman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wortman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wortman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wortman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wortman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wortman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.