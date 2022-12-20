Overview

Dr. James Worthen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Saint Vincent's Chilton.



Dr. Worthen works at Saint Vincent's Orthopedics in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Clanton, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.