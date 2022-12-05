See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. James Wooldridge, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Wooldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Wooldridge works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Heller Myotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
ORBERA™ Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Reflux Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • LACare
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2022
    I get seen and taken care of on time
    Cathy Percy — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. James Wooldridge, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881792463
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minimally Invasive Surgical Fellowship, University of California, Irvine
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee, Knoxville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wooldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wooldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wooldridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wooldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wooldridge works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Wooldridge’s profile.

    Dr. Wooldridge has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wooldridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooldridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

