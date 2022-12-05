Dr. James Wooldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wooldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wooldridge, MD
Dr. James Wooldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881792463
- Minimally Invasive Surgical Fellowship, University of California, Irvine
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville
