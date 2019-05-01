Dr. James Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. James Woods, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio.
Locations
James Woods MD3 Eaton Ave, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 724-4707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very kind and patient. And over all just great. My favorite thing about him is that he teaches kindness.
About Dr. James Woods, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538113857
Education & Certifications
- Natividad Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- Western Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
