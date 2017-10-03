See All Ophthalmologists in Norwalk, CT
Ophthalmology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at Connecticut Glaucoma Associates in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Connecticut Glaucoma Associates
    111 East Ave Ste 335, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 856-7142
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Stye
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Stye
Dry Eyes
Herpetic Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Melanoma
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Graves' Disease
Headache
Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 03, 2017
    Norwalk, CT — Oct 03, 2017
    About Dr. James Wong, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Cantonese
    • 1912994666
    Education & Certifications

    • Wellesley Hospital Toronto Canada
    • Metropolitan Hospital Nyc
    • Maimonides Med Center
    • New York Medical College
    • City College of New York
    • Ophthalmology
