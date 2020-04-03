Overview

Dr. James Wolfe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ashland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at MidOhio PainCare in Ashland, OH with other offices in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.