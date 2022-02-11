See All Oncologists in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. James Wittig, MD

Oncology
4.5 (108)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Wittig, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Wittig works at James C. Wittig, MD in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-2533
  2. 2
    Main Office
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 501, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-2533
  3. 3
    James C. Wittig, MD
    100 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 292-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chordoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Bone Cancer
Chordoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Bone Cancer

Treatment frequency



Chordoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Bone Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Skin Screenings
Acute Leukemia
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
Benign Chondromatosis
Bladder Cancer
Bone Tumor
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chondroblastoma
Chondrosarcoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enchondromata
Eosinophilic Granuloma
Ewing's Sarcoma
Fibromatosis
Fibrosarcoma
Fibrous Dysplasia
Fracture Care
Giant Cell Tumor
Hemangioendothelioma
Hemangiopericytoma
Leiomyosarcoma
Lipomas
Liposarcoma
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma
Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma of Bone
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Bone Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Musculoskeletal Tumor
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myxoid Liposarcoma
Nerve Tumors
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteochondroma
Pathologic Fracture
Peritoneal Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Reticulosarcoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Disorders
Synovial Osteochondromatosis
Synovial Sarcoma
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thyroid Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. James Wittig, MD

    • Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780670190
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
    • Columbia Presby MC
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Seton Hall U
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wittig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wittig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wittig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wittig has seen patients for Chordoma and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittig.

