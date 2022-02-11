Dr. James Wittig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wittig, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wittig, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Wittig works at
Locations
1
Tri-County Orthopedics197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (551) 996-2533
2
Main Office20 Prospect Ave Ste 501, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2533
3
James C. Wittig, MD100 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (833) 292-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t be happier with the service and support I recently received from Dr. Wittig and his team. Although my case turned out to be rather simple, he helped guide me and my family through a time of uncertainty. He answered every question we had with respect and intention. He truly cares for his patients - I know as he held my hand while assuring me all would be ok before we went into surgery. As great as Dr Wittig is, he has surrounded himself with an equally outstanding team. This support is just as important to the skill and competence of your surgeon. From the receptionists, to my care manager all the way to his PAs and nurse - they all provided excellent service and care. All my questions were expeditiously answered in great detail and in a timely manner. Even a medical coding issue was resolved alleviating any outstanding bill issues. I couldn’t recommend Dr Wittig and his team enough. He is an exceptional person and his team is wonderful. I’m forever grateful!
About Dr. James Wittig, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780670190
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- Columbia Presby MC
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
- Seton Hall U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wittig works at
Dr. Wittig has seen patients for Chordoma and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wittig speaks Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.