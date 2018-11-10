Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Wise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wise, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus, HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C.360 Washington Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-7140
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Wise, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.