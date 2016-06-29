See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Melrose Park, IL
Sports Medicine
2.5 (7)
Overview

Dr. James Winger, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. 

Dr. Winger works at Consultants In Cardiovascular Medicine in Melrose Park, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants in Cardiovascular Medicine S. C.
    675 W North Ave Ste 210, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 538-4590
  2. 2
    Loyola Center for Health
    1211 W ROOSEVELT RD, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 531-5200
  3. 3
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 531-5200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 29, 2016
    He's great. Takes his time with you. Not in a rush to get you out.
    Rich Voytas in Chicago, IL — Jun 29, 2016
    About Dr. James Winger, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083827802
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

