Dr. James Winder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Winder, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Reno Pediatrics845 AITKEN ST, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 470-8030
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Winder is a terrific pediatrician! He has an excellent bed-side manner, he's knowledgable, well-researched, caring, and easy to talk with and ask questions to. Would recommend him to anyone with kids! The location of the office is nice too, you can park right out front and walk right in since it has it's own building and parking lot.
About Dr. James Winder, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982776068
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Winder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winder speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Winder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winder.
