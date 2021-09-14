Overview

Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Physician Care NW in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

