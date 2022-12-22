See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Savannah, GA
Dr. James Wilson, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (80)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Hinesville, GA and Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Orthopedic Center
    210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 644-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Optim Health System - Hinesville
    790 Veterans Parkway, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 877-4400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Optim Orthopedics - Bluffton
    16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Bluffton, SC 29909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 705-9401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  4. 4
    Hinesville Office
    1146 E G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 877-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Liberty Regional Medical Center
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    Dec 22, 2022
    Very professional and on time. Dr Wilson performed a complete series of range and strength exercises to test my shoulder. He then explained my X-ray results and his diagnosis. Dr. Wilson then explained a plan of action to treat my shoulder. I would highly recommend him.
    Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Wilson, MD
    About Dr. James Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508839416
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Parkland Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

