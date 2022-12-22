Overview

Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Hinesville, GA and Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.