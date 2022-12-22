Dr. James Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wilson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
1
Southeastern Orthopedic Center210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5300Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
2
Optim Health System - Hinesville790 Veterans Parkway, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 877-4400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Optim Orthopedics - Bluffton16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Bluffton, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-9401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
4
Hinesville Office1146 E G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 877-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and on time. Dr Wilson performed a complete series of range and strength exercises to test my shoulder. He then explained my X-ray results and his diagnosis. Dr. Wilson then explained a plan of action to treat my shoulder. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Wilson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508839416
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Parkland Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
