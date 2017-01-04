Overview

Dr. James Williams Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Williams Jr works at South Carolina Oncology Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.