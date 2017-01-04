See All Oncologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. James Williams Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Williams Jr, MD

Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Williams Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Williams Jr works at South Carolina Oncology Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA
    166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 461-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Williams Jr?

    Jan 04, 2017
    Treated me in 2014-15 for stage 1 cervical cancer, and have visits with him every 6 months. Dr. Williams also performed complete hysterectomy surgery in July 2014. He is personable, patient, understanding, and is very frank about giving you information yet letting you make your own decisions. I am glad he is the doctor assigned to me.
    Mrs. M. Hayes in Columbia, SC — Jan 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Williams Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Williams Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Williams Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Williams Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Williams Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Williams Jr, MD.

    About Dr. James Williams Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528040854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Williams Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams Jr works at South Carolina Oncology Assocs in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Williams Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Williams Jr has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Williams Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.