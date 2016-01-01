Dr. James Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. James Williams, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1672
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 582-1012
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Williams, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316930837
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
