Overview

Dr. James Williams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Covina Ear Nose Throat Med Grp in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.