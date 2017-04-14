See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Euclid, OH
Dr. James Williams, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Williams, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Euclid, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Williams works at Atrium Medical Group in Euclid, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Euclid Medical Office
    99 Northline Cir, Euclid, OH 44119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 531-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. James Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235149840
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Atrium Medical Group in Euclid, OH. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

