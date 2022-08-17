See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. James Williams, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Williams, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at TGH Cancer Center in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Anal or Rectal Pain and Destruction of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Colorectal Surgery
    601 7th St S Ste 510, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 828-6330
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2022
    I driven over two hours to visit Dr. Williams. I suffered from prolapsed thrombosed internal and external Hemorrhoids and fissures. I was in agony, very anxious and untrusting, but I could not ask for a better surgeon; he provided me with an ingenious surgical solution that kept me from further trauma. He immediately admitted me to Bayside hospital across the street from his office, where he is the colorectal department chief. I was scheduled for next-day surgery and stayed overnight at the hospital. Besides being an incredibly skilled surgeon, he and his office staff provided me with outstanding, compassionate, responsive, and supportive care with the utmost respect. Also, he offers excellent pain management and didn't compromised on anything while I was under his care. I can assure you and promise you that he will not hurt you! Dr. Williams is a rare surgeon who feels your pain and is one you can trust. I'm so grateful!
    Llevy — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Williams, MD
    About Dr. James Williams, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205015427
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital and Medical Center
    • University Hospital and Medical Center
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at TGH Cancer Center in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Anal or Rectal Pain and Destruction of Anal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

