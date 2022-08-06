Overview

Dr. James Willems, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, St. Francis Hospital, St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Willems works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.