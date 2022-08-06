Dr. James Willems, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willems is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Willems, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Willems, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, St. Francis Hospital, St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4752Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- St. Francis Hospital
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Willems treats his patients with respect and listens to us. He’s understands how to work effectively with people, treating us like we are important. He doesn’t try to rush a patient through an appointment, the way some doctors do. Bottom line, he cares.
About Dr. James Willems, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
