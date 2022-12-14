Dr. James Wilde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilde, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wilde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Wilde works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilde?
Took excellent care of my son. Explained everything very well and answered all of my questions. Very caring.
About Dr. James Wilde, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598876385
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilde using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilde works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilde. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.