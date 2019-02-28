Overview

Dr. James Wilcox, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Wilcox works at Thomson Memory Center in Barrington, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.