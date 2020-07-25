Overview

Dr. James Wilcher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vandalia, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University Coll Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Wilcher works at James E Wilcher, DO in Vandalia, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.