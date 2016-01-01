See All Neurosurgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. James Wilberger Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. James Wilberger Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Wilberger Jr works at Allegheny Neurosurgery & Spine Associates P.c. in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allegheny Neurosurgery & Spine Associates P.c.
    420 E North Ave Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Neurostimulator Implantation
Epilepsy
Neurostimulator Implantation

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Wilberger Jr, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245232081
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wilberger Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilberger Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilberger Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilberger Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilberger Jr works at Allegheny Neurosurgery & Spine Associates P.c. in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wilberger Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilberger Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilberger Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilberger Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilberger Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

