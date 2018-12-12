Dr. James Wilbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wilbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wilbeck, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Wilbeck works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 501, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-7906
-
2
Nephrology Associates1120 Lakeview Dr Ste 400, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 553-7340
-
3
Nephrology Associates5073 Main St Ste 200, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 703-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilbeck?
Outstanding physician. Very personable, but even better---highly qualified and very, very caring about his patients. Goes out of his way to make patients feel special. Saved my wife's life a couple of years ago after she suffered kidney failure due to poor care at a local "skilled nursing facility" that was only skilled at nearly killing its patients with poor conditions and low quality staff!
About Dr. James Wilbeck, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548317498
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilbeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilbeck works at
Dr. Wilbeck has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Iron Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.