Dr. James Wilbanks, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Wilbanks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Wilbanks works at Wilbanks Pediatrics in Jasper, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winfield Pediatric Clinic
    Winfield Pediatric Clinic
    3400 Highway 78 E Ste 318, Jasper, AL 35501
(205) 221-4801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    He has been Her Doctor even before she was born. All the tests showed Down syndrome but her OBGYN Doctor and Dr. Wilbanks said to see this Doctor in Birmingham before you do anything (Abortion). We went to her and all the tests came back Positive For Down Syndrome. BUT this Doctor did not believe the results and ran them again, and the same - "positive for down syndrome". BUT she just did not believe the results and said "we are going to ask for the right to DRAW Blood straight from the baby, still came back positive BUT Not 100%. She then examined the baby inside and did the measurements, weight, Lenth, etc... When she was done 6+ hours later her words - Everything is pointing to Down Syndrome, But her opinion was - Don't Have an Abortion! I think all the tests are wrong. The baby's Size and Shape of her face are so Normal it's textbook! Even after all the tests came back Positive she said I believe 95% to 100% it's a False Positive! 4 mos. later "She's 100% Perfect!" "Trust Him"
    About Dr. James Wilbanks, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902861552
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wilbanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilbanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilbanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilbanks works at Wilbanks Pediatrics in Jasper, AL. View the full address on Dr. Wilbanks’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbanks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilbanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilbanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

