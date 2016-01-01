Dr. James Wiggins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wiggins, DO
Overview
Dr. James Wiggins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5339 N Fresno St Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 981-2899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Wiggins, DO
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447238936
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
