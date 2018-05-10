Dr. James Widner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Widner, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Widner, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Widner works at
Locations
-
1
Widner Elite Oral Surgery & Dental Implants1500 W 38th St Ste 51, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 452-3223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience this morning. Dr.Widner is a great professional. Amazing job! Excellent doctor! Will come next time only to Dr. Widner and Ms.Jill ( his assistant).
About Dr. James Widner, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1801899711
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Widner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widner.
