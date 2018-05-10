See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Austin, TX
Overview

Dr. James Widner, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. 

Dr. Widner works at Widner Elite Oral Surgery & Dental Implants in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Widner Elite Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
    1500 W 38th St Ste 51, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 452-3223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Disorders
Dental Implant
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Dental Disorders
Dental Implant
Dental Tissue Neoplasm

Treatment frequency



Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2018
    I had a wonderful experience this morning. Dr.Widner is a great professional. Amazing job! Excellent doctor! Will come next time only to Dr. Widner and Ms.Jill ( his assistant).
    Irina Feigina in Leander,TX — May 10, 2018
    About Dr. James Widner, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801899711
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Widner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Widner works at Widner Elite Oral Surgery & Dental Implants in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Widner’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Widner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

