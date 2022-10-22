Overview

Dr. James Widmaier Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Widmaier Jr works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.