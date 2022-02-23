Dr. James Wiaduck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiaduck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wiaduck, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wiaduck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They completed their residency with University Of Co School Of Med
Dr. Wiaduck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James P. Wiaduck M.d.4461 Grand Haven Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49441 Directions (231) 798-8337
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiaduck?
Smart man. Has helped me a great deal. Nice people in the office as well.
About Dr. James Wiaduck, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1114946506
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiaduck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiaduck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiaduck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiaduck works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiaduck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiaduck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiaduck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiaduck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.