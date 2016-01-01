Overview

Dr. James Whitley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Whitley works at Maude L Whatley Health Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.