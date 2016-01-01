See All Otolaryngologists in Alexandria, LA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. James White, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.

Dr. White works at Alexandria Sinus & Ear Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Alexandria Sinus & Ear Center
    2920 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA 71301 (318) 443-1886

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Oral Cancer Screening
Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Oral Cancer Screening

Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Oral Cancer Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James White, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1669471751
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Southern Pacific Hosp
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Alexandria Sinus & Ear Center in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    Dr. White has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

