Dr. James White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James White, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Alexandria Sinus & Ear Center2920 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-1886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James White, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1669471751
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Southern Pacific Hosp
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. White has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.