Dr. James White, MD
Dr. James White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Kenneth A Grinspun M.d. P.A.1464 MEDICAL PARK CIR, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-8699
- North Mississippi Health Services
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Awesome Doctor. Did a great job with the surgery on my wrist. Highly recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
