Dr. James White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. White works at Tupelo Bone & Joint Clinic in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.