Dr. James Whiddon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS.



Dr. Whiddon works at Heartland Women's Group in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Preeclampsia and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.