Dr. James Whelan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Whelan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prince George, VA. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Whelan works at
Locations
VCU Health At Waterside Commons2035 Waterside Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 455-9433
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Whelan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1174571327
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Health System - Huron Hospital
- Royal College Of Surgeons
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whelan works at
Dr. Whelan has seen patients for Rib Fracture, Wound Repair and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.