Dr. James Wheeler, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Goshen200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Dr. Wheeler treated me for Stage 4 throat cancer in 2013. He was both straightforward and empathetic. His communications were clear and I never felt like I didn't know what to expect. I highly recommend him and the entire Goshen oncology team.
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- U Kans Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
- Goshen Health Hospital
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
