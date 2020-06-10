See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. James Wheeler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. James Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Wheeler works at James M. Wheeler MD Mph PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James M. Wheeler MD Mph PA
    4100 Milam St, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-9200

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr. James Wheeler has always been very kind and he listens to everything I say about my medical history and care. I have been able to discuss some medical issues that were not related to my well woman visit and was given very good medical advice and possible referrals if needed. His compassionate spirit has always been amazing for me. I trust his judgement and wish he was my PCP. Please note to have the best medical care and advice requires an open and honest dialogue with your doctor. Dr. Wheeler is concerned with every aspect of your medical care and I would highly recommend him.
    Thornton — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. James Wheeler, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Yale
    • Baylor
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. James Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler works at James M. Wheeler MD Mph PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wheeler’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

