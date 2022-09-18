Overview

Dr. James Whatley IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Whatley IV works at Premier Medical Group in Jackson, MS with other offices in Memphis, TN and Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.