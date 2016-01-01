Dr. James Wharton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wharton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wharton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wharton, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Louisville, KY. Dr. Wharton completed a residency at University Of Ar College Of Med. He currently practices at Louisville Dermatology Clinic, Louisville, KY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wharton is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Louisville Dermatology Clinic13802 Lake Point Cir, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 245-4450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. James Wharton, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386619203
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Baptist Health Louisville
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
